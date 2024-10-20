40% of parents said their teen consumed protein supplements in the past year, according to new poll

By Taylor Nicioli and Gina Park, CNN

(CNN) — Using those on-the-go protein shakes, bars, powders and other supplements can seem like an easy fix for those looking to up their protein intake. But when it comes to teenagers, pediatricians worry that they may be relying too much on supplements.

Two in 5 parents say their teen consumed protein supplements in the past year, with teen boys being more likely to consume the supplements every or most days than teen girls, according to a new C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll released on Monday.

Of the 46% of teen boys who consumed protein supplements in the past year, more than half their parents said it was for muscle gain. Of the 36% of teen girls who consumed the supplements, parents said their daughters used protein supplements more for weight loss or to replace a meal when they were busy. Nearly 1 in 5 parents say their teen is not taking in enough protein.

“Marketing can lead people to believe that a higher amount of protein means a product is healthier — but that isn’t necessarily true!” said Sarah Clark, Mott Poll codirector and a research scientist in pediatrics at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, via email.

“Instead, parents and teens can look for a more balanced product that has some protein, along with other key nutrients and fiber — but very little (or no) added sugar or caffeine.”

The Mott Poll was conducted in August with 989 parents of teens ages 13 to 17. The margin of error is plus or minus 1 to 7 percentage points.

Forty-four percent of parents say they or another family member encouraged their teen to take protein supplements, especially in instances in which the teen expressed an interest in getting in shape, losing weight, looking attractive, improving sports performance or being healthy.

But taking protein supplements might not be addressing these issues, Clark said. Although protein is part of a healthy diet, intake should be considered based on the context of the individual’s overall diet, she added.

Should teens take protein supplements?

It is rarely advised that teens take protein supplements, said Diana Schnee, a pediatric dietitian at Cleveland Clinic Children’s in Ohio who was not involved with the Mott Poll.

Teen girls ages 14 to 18 typically need 46 grams per day, while teen boys of the same age need 52 grams per day, according to the Recommended Dietary Allowances.

Protein supplements could put the user at risk of too much protein intake, which can cause dehydration and puts pressure on the kidneys, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The US Food and Drug Administration does not evaluate protein powders before they go to market, meaning that users could be exposed to other substances, such as stimulants, Schnee said.

The FDA generally regulates dietary supplements as food, and the agency only has the authority to take action against “any adulterated or misbranded dietary supplement product after it reaches the market,” according to the agency’s website.

If teens are getting protein at each meal of the day and in some snacks, then they’re likely getting enough protein. Protein supplements are rarely warranted and may only be recommended to certain teens who follow a restricted diet, such as a vegetarian or vegan plan, Schnee added.

In such cases, she advised people to seek out a nutritionist who may point you in the direction of supplements that the NSF, formerly the National Sanitation Foundation, has certified.

Eating and maintaining a balanced diet

One thing to remember about protein intake is that it is more beneficial to consume protein throughout the day rather than all at once, Clark said.

In a regular meal, people need to consume an adequate amount of protein, carbohydrates, fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals and water. These can be achieved by choosing a variety of foods from the five main food groups, including fruits and vegetables, fiber and dairy.

There are nine essential amino acids that people should regularly consume throughout the day. All nine can be found in complete proteins, which are typically sourced from animals, and only a few are found in incomplete proteins, usually plant-based foods, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

But eating balanced meals isn’t enough to support a teen’s body. Getting adequate sleep and hydration is also important to ensure that the body is being given enough time to recover, Schnee said.

