Understanding long-term care residents’ rights

FRESNO, Calif. - There are approximately 315,000 Californians living in long-term care facilities across the state, and the population of older adults is growing. October is residents' rights month.

The federal Nursing Home Reform law guarantees long-term care residents’ rights, including being fully informed about care to choosing meals and activities.

Coleta and Robert Walker moved into the Vineyards California Armenian Home, a long-term care facility in Fresno, about a year ago.

"We were tired of doing the upkeep on the house and we don't have a lot of family around to help us," said Coleta Walker, "so we decided to get an early start on downsizing and moving."

Since moving to the facility, they say they have felt more social adding that life feels normal, if not better than before.

"We now have a lot of friends that we come in contact with and we enjoy them, socializing and stuff, we've been having a great time," said Robert Walker.

The mission at the Vineyards is to serve people with compassionate care.

"Living here at the Vineyards California Armenian Home is about having choices," said Dennis Bacopulos, the Vineyards California Armenian Home CEO.

Susan Bussean, the program manager at the Fresno-Madera Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, explains that under federal law and state regulations, people who move into a senior community maintain their human and civil rights.

"They have the right to choose their own physician, the right to go away for the weekend, to go home for the holidays, to get up and take a shower at a different time," said Bussean.

Residents also have the rights to vote and manage their own funds.

Bussean and her team works with long-term care communities, to provide education to residents and facility staff and to ensure that resident rights aren’t violated.

Bacopulos said his team strive to create an inclusive environment. One that isn't restrictive and allows them to live a robust lifestyle.

There are more resources and information on residents' rights on the California Department of Aging's website.