Practical tips for older adults in case of an emergency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - September is National Emergency Preparedness Month, and it’s especially important for older adults to think about what to do when faced with an emergency.

"Calm down. That’s the first thing. Don’t get excited. Focus," said 76-year old Oma Singh who learned how to make an emergency "Go" bag at her local senior center.

"You put your medication, you put little clothes, food to eat, dry foods, water," said Singh.

The California Department of Aging says now is the time for older adults to get prepared for the next disaster.

"[Have] a bag with all your important documents, emergency supplies, and just head out the door, and get ready to go," said Issac Galindo with St. Barnabas Senior Services in Los Angeles.

Galindo recommends seniors get digitally connected by signing up for emergency alerts in their area.

Natural disasters can shut down power for days so it is also recommended for families and older adults to prepare a "stay" bag.

78-year-old Prince Junior’s stay-at-home supplies include freeze-dried food, bottled water, a flashlight, radio and a butane hot plate.

"If there's an earthquake and I don't have any electricity, I can warm up water for a cup of coffee with my butane burner," said Junior.

“Drop, Cover and Hold On” is how you can protect yourself from falling objects, but that can be tough for those who use walking aids.

“You're supposed to put the cane down first and then it's a standard procedure, but for a walker or a wheelchair, you're supposed to lock the chair," said Galindo.

It is also recommended to make a plan, and run through different scenarios in case of an emergency.

“Don't go outside at the moment because it's dangerous. Don't use the elevator," said Singh.

Junior recommends keeping an emergency pair of shoes under your bed.

"You don't want to run out of your house barefooted," said Junior.

There are many resources on California Department of Aging's website, including an emergency preparedness guide.