Local mental health nonprofit, Vans Outlet provides free shoes to community members in need

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Transitions-Mental Health Association (THMA), along with the Vans Outlet store in Pismo Beach, are teaming up this week to provide hundreds of free shoes to community members in need.

The giveaway is taking place on Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30 at the TMHA headquarters in San Luis Obispo.

Vans Outlet has donated 150 merchandise boxes, filled with 1,500 shoes for the event. Each shoe is valued between $40-to-$90, so the overall cost of the shoes being donated is well above $50,000.

Those who are eligible to receive a free pair of shoes includes anyone who is a participant in a THMA program in San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara County.

THMA is a nonprofit organization that provides mental health services and resources to those in need on the Central Coast.

This week's giveaway is scheduled to take place from noon to 4 p.m. at 784 High Street in San Luis Obispo.

