Santa Maria Police Department unveils ‘soft room’ to help comfort crime victims

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is officially unveiling a new place within its station on Thursday morning that has been created to help comfort crime victims.

Called a "soft room," the secure and private space is an area where police may take people after they have suffered from any type of abuse or any traumatic situation.

Santa Maria Police, along with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, is hosting an opening event for the room on Thursday to coincide with National Crime Victims' Rights Week, which is being observed this year April 21-27.

The annual event is held by the National Office for Victims of Crime as a way to honor crime victims and survivors, recognize the professionals and volunteers who provide critical services to victims of crime, and raise awareness about crime victims’ rights and services.