Grant of over $100,000 ensures Santa Barbara County residents access a free suicide prevention class

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The non-profit organization Youthwell is offering QPR a free suicide prevention class across Santa Barbara County. Family Services Agency of Santa Barbara County (FSA) secured thousands in federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to ensure QPR is available free of cost.

The course that can potentially save lives, QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer — three straightforward steps people can learn to help a loved one or person with mental health needs.

The curriculum is provided by the QPR Institute. The two-hour class is offered throughout the county and online.

Sessions have already been taken at Allan Hancock Community College and by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The course focuses on mental health training, awareness, identifying signs and steps to help yourself or others seek resources in the community.

This class has been taken by students, teachers, parents, health care providers, first responders and many more. Everyone is welcome to register to take the course to learn more about mental health and the help that is available.

Youthwell also offers more in-depth courses like the Mental Health First Aid course. It is a six-hour class that provides a completion certification.

Participants also learn how to recognize, understand and respond to someone who may have a mental health challenge.

Mental health may look different for people, and can range from depression, anxiety, schizophrenia to bipolar illness and more. Different illnesses can develop and worsen at different ages in life.

Some people may also develop substance abuse disorder and, with this course, can learn how to help a friend or loved one.

Youthwell has a directory of over 200 resources beginning from wellnesses to crisis. It is recommended that people who are waiting for a therapist or counselor to seek a wellness program such as a sport, art or educational class for interim help.

The QPR class can help people become more comfortable with mental health signs and conversations. Recognizing, understanding and referring a person to a professional can save a life.

It also equips people with the tools to realize when a loved one or oneself is struggling with mental health and how to ask for help.

To have this course offered at your school, business or to register yourself visit. https://youthwell.org/mental-health-first-aid/