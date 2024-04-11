Skip to Content
Lompoc Valley Middle School highlights mental health awareness with on campus wellness center

Emily Stone / LVMS
today at 9:20 am
Published 10:21 am

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Valley Middle School is addressing mental health needs within the local youth by providing an on campus Wellness Center.

The Wellness Center is a safe place where students can go to decompress and seek resources. Students now have a Family Services Agency campus liaison for families who need resources and a school-based social worker.

This week, students had keynote speakers to help open their horizon to career ideas. The social-emotional learning counselors on campus invited professionals to speak to students during career week and help answer questions regarding career paths.

Students were given surveys to address concerns and needs to better assist their mental health and wellness. In turn, LVMS added more staff and the Wellness Center to give students the tools they need for a healthy and bright future.

Lompoc Valley Middle School

Christina Rodriguez

