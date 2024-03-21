Nipomo High School opens new student wellness center

NIPOMO, Calif. – Nipomo High School celebrated the opening of a new on-campus wellness center on Thursday that has been created to help assist with the mental health needs of its student body.

"We wanted to create a space like this for our students to really make sure that we had resources for students who have social emotional needs that may interfere with their ability to access instruction," said Nipomo assistant principal Rebecca Ferguson.

The unveiling on Thursday included a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for students, who were allowed to visit and check out the new facility.

"We're just excited to have a space that really can support all students," said Ferguson. "With our ribbon cutting today, we want to make sure that every student knows that they are welcome to come and use the spaces they need it."

The new wellness center was created out of a previously existing break space for teachers and had been envisioned by school administration for several years.

It was finally able to come to fruition through recently received grant funding.

"We received $20,000 through (San Luis Obispo) County Behavioral Health through FNL (Friday Night Live ) grant that primarily funded the construction of the space," said Ferguson. "Then we've utilized some intervention funds that we've had to really flesh out and decorate and build the space as a student friendly environment."