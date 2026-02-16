Cottage Health Opens Pathway to Medical Careers at San Marcos High in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - There’s a new healthcare pipeline taking shape at San Marcos High School.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Cottage Hospital. They’re gonna provide us with donation. That’s gonna help us build our new mini campus for our Health Careers academy," said principal Dare Holdren of San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara.

Cottage Health has committed $1.5 million to launch the Cottage Health Careers Academy.

The funding will support curriculum development, facility upgrades, and clinical preparation for students.

“When you think about healthcare, you think about doctors and nurses which are critically important... but there’s so many other careers in healthcare... and so it’s just a great opportunity to get our youth excited about it," said chief vice president of human resources Cara Williams of Cottage Health in Santa Barbara.

The academy currently serves students in grades ten through twelve, with ninth graders eligible this fall.

“The expansion of the healthcare academy can only be possible with more facilities where we can serve more students... so this partnership will allow that," said Holdren.

Plans are moving forward for a dedicated academy center on campus, with construction targeted for 2027.

The Royal Pride Foundation is leading fundraising efforts to support the new facility.

“My hope is that this project will profoundly impact the students at San Marcos... and make a difference in our community," said Holdren.

Training tomorrow’s healthcare workforce — right here at home.

