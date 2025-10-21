Casa de la Raza teams up with Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Mobile

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) When La Casa de la Raza noticed an increase in health care hurdles for members of the community it teamed up Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

The Medical and Behavioral Health Mobile unit parked right by the entrance.

Then volunteers spread the word on social media and people started showing up for all kinds of caRE.

Mobile clinic workers said they can help people with Social Security numbers sign up for Medi-Cal and Covered California.

The Chief Medical Officer Ali Javanbakht, M.D. will see anyone regardless of their documentation.

"So with a clinic like this we can do just about anything we normally do in a primary care setting so if there is acute need an acute injury an acute illness we can access that, if someone has a chronic condition and needs someone to access and give guidance we can certainly so that if someone hasn't seen a provider in years they need a place to begin we can start that conversation so yeah it is pretty broad that conversation we offer," said Dr. Javanbakht.

Clinic Manager Eva Bretado said sometimes offices are too far to get to without a car.

"We understand that it is hard at this time, a lot of people might not have transportation, that is pretty much the goal of the mobile clinic to be reachable and nearby for the community," said Botella Banuelos.

Some patients haven't seen a doctor in awhile.

Martha Rodriguez said she hadn't seen a doctor in six months.

Wellness Navigator Ana Botella Banuelos helped interpret the rest of what Rodriguez said in Spanish.

"She comes for the community they don't have documentation they are happy we accept them they have our services for free she is very thankful she can see a primary care provider," said Botello Banuelos.

The mobile unit plans to visit on a regular basis

Mario Guerrero serves as the Health Promotion Services Manager.

Guerrero said it feels good to help people in need get and stay healthy.

He said the entire team knows they are appreciated by the people they serve.

For more information visit https://sbclinics.org