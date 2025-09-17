Mental Health Resource Fair And Suicide Prevention Film At Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Alliance for Mental Wellness is holding a resource fair and free screening of a suicide prevention documentary on the Allan Hancock College campus in Santa Maria Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30.

In collaboration with Transitions - Mental Health Association and Allan Hancock College’s Student Health Services department, the resource fair comes with coffee service, therapists and support services on hand, plus a special raffle.

A powerful documentary film called ‘My Ascension,’ the story of Emma Benoit, a suicide survivor now living with paralysis using her own struggle to help others, will be screened free of charge for the public at the Boyd Concert Hall beginning at 4pm.

According the World Health Organization, mental health disorders such as depression and anxiety are among the leading cause of illness and disability, especially in young adults. The organization says suicide is the third leading cause of death in those ages 15-29 years-old.

The resource fair remains open after the film in anticipation of the film’s affect on anyone who is struggling, and may be more motivated to seek services.

The national suicide and crisis hotline is available 24/7 for anyone struggling by dialing 988.

