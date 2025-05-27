Skip to Content
Teens Experience End-of-Life Care at Hospice Facility in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
Published 10:43 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Teens are learning about end-of-life care at a hospice facility in Santa Barbara.

Laguna Blanca Upper School students are collaborating with residents, staff, and volunteers of Sarah House.

Sarah House is a Santa Barbara home, providing compassionate end-of-life care for those in need.

Their experience was so impactful, the students created an entire production in the form of a play exploring themes of death, dying, care, and connection told through the eyes of youth.

Both the teens and Sarah House hope the project will help to deepen empathy and strengthen community ties through the performing arts.

The Sarah House Journals: End of Life Care Through the Eyes of Laguna Blanca Students kicks of on Tuesday, May 27 at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara Street.

All proceeds will benefit Sarah House.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

