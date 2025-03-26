Skip to Content
Health

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics sheds light on colon cancer

Mina Wahab
By
today at 6:42 pm
Published 6:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Mark Smith said Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics found a polyp on his colon 15 years ago. 
 
Cottage Hospital surgically removed the polyp and he’s been cancer free since. 
 
“I’m more fortunate than a lot and most,” said Smith.

Colon cancer is on the rise nationwide and locally. 
 
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance says that over 154,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with colon and rectal cancer this year, making it the fourth most common cancer in the U.S.
 
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics says that getting screened is the first step to fighting the disease. 
 
Symptoms of colon cancer can be subtle at first.
 
“Abdominal pain, changes in bowel movements, either constipation or diarrhea. As things progress, fatigue and weight loss. But none of those things directly immediately point to colon cancer,” said Ceylon Ozkan, who has a nursing background and works in quality control for SBNC.
 
But on Santa Barbara’s Eastside preventative care is a luxury for many folks. 
 
“Everybody does not have the same 24 hours in a day, especially our patient population, who may be working multiple jobs, who may not have child care, who don't have transportation, maybe they don't have sick time to be able to come into the office,” said Ozkan.
 
Colonoscopies are the gold standard for detecting colon cancer, but they can cost thousands of dollars. 
 
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is filling in the gaps. 
 
Uninsured patients can now get a fecal test called a Cologuard for free. 
 
“It's something you do every three years. That was not something that was available before. It's a $300 test and was super cost prohibitive,” said Ozkan.  
 
If a patient has a positive stool test some patients can get a free colonoscopy through a partnership with Sansum Clinics. 
 
The National Cancer Institute says roughly 10% of colorectal cancer are diagnosed before age 50. 
 
The recommended age to begin having colonoscopies has recently dropped from 50 to 45. 
 

Article Topic Follows: Health
cologuard
colon cancer
colonoscopy
santa barbara neighborhood clinics
sbnc

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content