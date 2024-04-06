Local nonprofit organization holds annual fashion show to raise awareness about ovarian cancer

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Hundreds of people attended a popular fashion show on Saturday that is held each year to help battle ovarian cancer.

The Teal Journey Ovarian Cancer Foundation once again hosted the Valentina Martins Memorial Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria.

Now in its sixth year, the event is specifically held to raise awareness about ovarian cancer, which an estimated one in 75 women will develop at some point in the lives.

This year's show was dedicated to Jill Yakowekno, a longtime friends and supporter of The Teal Journey, who is currently undergoing treatment for a recurrence of ovarian cancer.

Yakowenko had previously served as a model in each of the previous five fashion shows, but was unable to take part in this one.

The fashion show featured a number of local women and girls, who took turns enthusiastically walking down the runway in the latest fashions that were provided by a pair of local businesses.

There was also a silent auction to help raise funds, as well as a keynote address presented by Dr. Erin Chamberlain, a physician with UCLA Health SLO.

Chamberlain spoke about a number of recent advancements that have been made in ovarian cancer research and treatment.

Created in 2016 by its three co-founders, Cristina Martins Sinco, Jay Conner and Gary McKinsey, The Teal Journey has raised thousands of dollars in the fight against ovarian cancer.

Through the years, The Teal Journey has donated more than $150,000 to Mission Hope Cancer Center to directly local benefit cancer patients on the Central Coast who are being treated at its two locations in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande.

In addition to funds that will be directed to Mission Hope, Martins Sinco announced Saturday The Teal Journey would also donate $10,000 to UCLA Health SLO.

For more information about The Teal Journey, click here to visit the foundation's website.