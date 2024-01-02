Day of Service Blood Drive: Donations needed as blood supplies fall to low levels

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - News Channel 3-12, along with Vitalant, is once again teaming up this month to hold the 6th Annual Day of Service Blood Drive.

The important event will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15 from noon to 7 p.m.

"Supply levels are well below where we need them to be," said Beau Mercurio, Vitalant Account Executive. "We're under around two days supply right now. We definitely need to be in a four day or more supply to feel a little more comfortable."

The drive will be held at three Vitalant blood centers in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo and comes during a challenging time when blood donations annually run short.

"This is the most difficult month, typically January, right after the holidays to get people in here to donate," said Mercurio. "Obviously, a lot going on with the holidays and starting the new year, so this is really important that we kick it off the right way, and start getting those blood donors in here on a regular basis."

Those who donate blood, especially those who have been giving for a long time, say the small sacrifice is well worth the time and effort.

"It's easy to do and makes you feel good," said Arthur Ludwick from Arroyo Grande, who has donated for more than 30 years. "It only takes a half hour to 45 minutes, depending how busy they are. It doesn't take much time out of your life to help somebody."

Vitalant points out that one donation of blood may save up to three lives, highlighting the impact donors have on the community.

"I think it'd be great if if we could get more people donating," said Timothy Bomden of Oceano, another longtime donor who has given blood for more than 30 years. "It would be nice if there wasn't any shortages because I wouldn't want to think of the other side of that where somebody is not going to enough blood when they're going through something."

Donations will help restock local shelves and will benefit trauma victims, cancer and sickle cell disease patients, newborn babies and many others needing blood.

"If we don't have the blood supplies we need, then it's going to definitely affect the patients that are in need in all of our local hospitals here," said Mercurio. "We may have to put surgeries on hold and sometimes doctors have to make very difficult decisions if the blood supplies are low and, God forbid, we have any sort of traumatic thing happen or natural disaster, and we don't have the supplies, it could get very, very serious fast."

Anyone who is eligible to donate is encouraged to take part in the drive and all blood types are needed.

"People hear a lot about the need for O," said Mercurio. "O-positive is the most common blood type out there, and also O-negative, which is the universal blood type, which can help all blood types. We talk about O a lot just because of the sheer numbers of it, but we certainly need blood types of A, B negatives, A and B positives, negatives, all that blood is neededm but we do talk about O-positive, O-negative a lot just because it can help a lot of people."

To learn more about the News Channel Vitalant Day of Service Blood Drive, and to schedule an appointment, click here.