Lucid Therapeutics prepares for grand opening at new location in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A clinic dedicated to improving mental well-being through professionally guided use of psychedelics, Lucid Therapeutics, will host a Grand Opening celebration.

The celebration is for its new Santa Barbara location on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Members of the public are encouraged to RSVP to attend the event held between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Lucid Therapeutics' new offices located at 331 N. Milpas Street, Ste. 1B in Santa Barbara.

Attendees will have a chance to meet the clinic's professional team, learn more about psychedelics therapy, and tour the facility, including an immersive psychedelic integration room.

Lucid Therapeutics is focussed on advancing the understanding and application of psychedelic-assisted therapies in a safe, legal, and therapeutic context.

The clinic currently offers ketamine-assisted therapy, a dissociative anesthetic that has been shown to effectively treat depression and other mental health conditions.

Patients who can benefit from psychedelics therapy include those with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression, and people without a clinical diagnosis who simply want a more meaningful and happier life.

Each treatment is accompanied by wraparound therapeutic support to ensure patients get the most from their experience.

Lucid Therapeutics' new location has five treatment rooms and a state-of-the-art integration lounge where patients can experience light and sound immersion and a zero-gravity chair.

In addition to individual therapy, the clinic offers couples therapy and integration circles.

For more information and to RSVP for the Grant Opening event on Saturday, Nov. 11, please visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/grand-opening-lucid.

To contact the clinic email admin@thelucid.life or call 805 365-4095. For more information visit https://thelucid.life.