Pink October event urges men and women to perform breast cancer self exams

OXNARD, Calif.-A Pink October concluded with a balloon release on Saturday in Oxnard.

Cancer survivors and those who have lost loved ones to cancer let go of biodegradable pink balloons.

It is part of the Saint Paul Baptist Church Women's Ministry's annual Breast Cancer Awareness program in Oxnard.

Their senior pastor can relate to the women who shared their stories.

Rev. Dr. Edward L. Cryer wants to encourage men to check for breast cancer, too.

"Men are just like women, we have lumps in our breasts," said Cryer, "So, I had a little lump and I went to go and see about it and they said you need to get it out and have surgery, so, I am having surgery on Monday, this coming Monday, to remove a mass from this side and also the other side, maybe next year, but I had it before. It is called gynecomastia, I believe it is genetic, my father had it, he had surgery back in the 70s, so again, if you are a man, please take it seriously, go and check yourself out, make sure you do self-exams, just like a woman, it is something that can save your life."

The church also doubled last year's donation by raising $2,000 for the Ribbons of Life Breast Cancer Foundation in Ventura.

The nonprofit helps breast cancer patients find the resources they may need.

It also provides scholarships.

For more information visit https://www.ribbonsventura.org or https://spbcoxnard.org