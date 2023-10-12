Skip to Content
American Red Cross needs more blood and platelet donations to combat national shortage

A full blood bag is shown at the Vitalant office in Santa Maria on January 5, 2023.
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – American Red Cross needs more blood and platelet donations to combat a national shortage.

The number of donations cant keep up with the demands of hospitals. According to the American Red Cross, an additional 10,000 blood and platelet donations will be needed each week over the next month to meet patient needs.

If you are interested in donating blood or platelets to help replenish the national supply, you can visit the American Red Cross website for details on how you can help.

