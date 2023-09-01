Family Services Agency of Santa Barbara County improves access for those seeking mental health treatment



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A nonprofit agency is going the extra mile to expand mental health services in Santa Barbara County.

The Family Services Agency is seeing a greater demand for mental health services than ever before in Santa Barbara.

Directors at the agency said there is a shortage of clinicians, making it difficult for people to access the mental healthcare they need.

In 2022, the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara surveyed its 1,200 members to determine the critical needs in the community.

And the number one priority that emerged … was mental health care.

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara gave the Family Service Agency a $100,000 grant to launch a Community Mental Health Navigator Pilot Program.

The new mental health navigator will be joining the team this month.

The grant will fund a bilingual community mental health navigator who will connect those struggling with mental health challenges to appropriate services.

The navigator will also connect people to support services such as crisis management, substance abuse treatment, and ongoing therapy … while also addressing barriers like insurance, translation, transportation, childcare, or work schedule conflicts.

The Family Service Agency anticipates at least 75 percent of survey participants will utilize its expanded mental health treatment and support services.