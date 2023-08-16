Skip to Content
COVID-19 cases rise with new Eris variant

today at 12:14 pm
Published 12:29 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 are up more than 12% in the most recent week surveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here in Santa Barbara, doctors at Cottage Health and Sansum Urgent Care are also seeing a slight uptick of COVID-19.

Doctors are closely monitoring the new EG.5 variant known as “Eris.” 

The Eris variant now makes up the largest proportion of new COVID-19 infections nationwide. 

As case rates slowly rise, doctors are looking ahead to winter. 

New vaccines are expected to be available in the U.S. in late September. 

Santa Barbara

