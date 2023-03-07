International Women’s Day: Direct Relief prepares 2,000 hygiene kits for women around the world

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local humanitarian organization is celebrating International Women’s Day 2023.

On Wednesday, March 8, Direct Relief will welcome world-renowned fistula surgeon Dr. Steve Arrowsmith.

Arrowsmith will give a presentation on his work with Direct Relief to ensure that women living with obstetric fistula have access to life-restoring surgeries.

After the presentation, attendees will be invited to help pack 2,000 women’s hygiene kits that will be sent to women around the world.

Arrowsmith serves as an International Medical Advisor to Direct Relief focusing on women’s health and fistula repair.

He has treated fistula throughout Africa and Asia for nearly 30 years and is an esteemed mentor and trainer for new fistula surgeons.

Arrowsmith says his inspiration comes from the women he helps, starting with his first fistula surgery, and it has continued unabated.

Direct Relief will also pack 2,000 women’s hygiene kits on Thursday afternoon.

Each kit contains soap, shampoo, razors, lip balm, toothbrushes, fingernail clippers, feminine hygiene pads, and more.

The kits will be sent to women around the world in need of these critical resources.

In 2022, the kits were sent to women in Ukraine.