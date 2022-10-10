Cottage Hospital: Flu season starting earlier this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Doctors at Cottage Hospital said they don't usually see many flu cases this time of the year.

Dr. Tony Cotner said it’s not 100% clear why this year’s flu season started early.

"But the disease tends to travel across the globe," said Cotner.

The hospital is preparing for the flu season based on what they are seeing in East Asia.

Cotner said the flu vaccine is based on strains currently active over there.

And since the disease is spreading early over there, he says doctors are seeing it happening earlier here in the states as well.

"It’s not a fun disease to have and, even though people are still talking about COVID, the flu can also be a deadly disease," said Cotner.

Cottage Hospital is currently seeing school-age children.

"This is not uncommon," Cotner said. "But as it gets into the community, it’s going to affect people who are more susceptible."

The flu vaccine is available throughout Santa Barbara County,

Here in Santa Barbara, patients of Sansum Clinic can get information on scheduling flu shots at flushots.sansumclinic.org.

Kim Hurley, RN, Director of Operations at Sansum Clinic will share how it's going with the clinic's weekly drive-throughs.