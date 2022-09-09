Santa Barbara County Public Health: Limited supply of new COVID-19 Bivalant booster now available

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health has announced COVID-19 boosters for the BA.4 and BA.5 strains are now available across the Central Coast.

Public Health says these new boosters will replace previous ones.

In order to receive the new booster, there are several requirements.

You must have already received your primary two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna doses.

Those ages 18 and older are eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals 12 and older are also eligible for a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

This applies only if it has been at least two months since they completed primary vaccination or if they have received the most recent booster dose with any approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines provides an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19.

Public Health believes the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant are causing most cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.