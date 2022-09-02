Cottage Health: ER doctors urge community to use precaution during outdoor activities as heat wave continues

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Barbara Ahlman is an avid walker in Santa Barbara.

But she’s careful when temperatures rise.

"I was actually on a walk crossing the mountains, and I said okay I’m not going to push it anymore," said Ahlman.

Tthis week’s projected heat wave has doctors in the emergency room at Cottage Health concerned.

“Some people who are out … doing things outdoors … might not be used to high temperatures here," said Dr. Robin Malone of Cottage Health.

Malone said much of the patients affected by heat are younger people and older people, “Anytime anybody experiences dizziness, vomiting, confusion, related to heat … it’s a medical emergency and we need to see them.”

Malone said there’s a spectrum of heat illness going from heat cramp to a heat stroke which can be life threatening, “We can get dozens of people in with heat related illness … I would just say be sure to hydrate before you go out in the heat."

"We carry water when we walk around again we check the heat standard cover when we can stay in the shade," said resident Claude Stern of Santa Barbara.

If you have any signs of heat illness like exhaustion, fatigue, vomiting or confusion, Malone said first get out of the heat. Then find shade.

“Take off any unnecessary clothing and start hydration you know … with electrolyte," said Malone.

If you’re going hiking this week, doctors at Cottage Health hope you’ll go earlier in the day when temperatures are cooler.

“When it gets serious and you may need iv fluids … and you know … more cooling methods … really is to go to the emergency department … rather than urgent care," said Malone.