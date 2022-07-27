New 988 crisis hotline now providing mental health and suicide support

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A new national three digit hotline is now providing valuable support for people experiencing mental health or suicide crisis.

Earlier this month, the "988" support line went into effect, providing nationwide assistance to people who are in crisis, or for others worried about someone who is.

The new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is as an alternative to dialing 911 and will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The new, shorter phone number is intended to make it easier for people to remember and access mental health crisis services 24/7.

When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network.

The counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.

For more information on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, click here.