Four central coast hospitals recognized as LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Four central coast hospitals have been recognized as LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders in a 2022 Healthcare Equality Index.

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, and Marian Regional Medical Center in Lompoc have all been recognized in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 index.

Marian Regional and French Hospital are both part of the Dignity Health system, and Twin Cities and Sierra Vista are part of the Tenet Health Central Coast system.

Marian Regional was ranked as a "top performer" because of its adherence to the ethical and religious directives, and French Hospital received the maximum score in each reporting section, according to Sara San Juan, spokeswoman for the Dignity Health.

"LGBTQ+ patients have historically faced significant and longstanding challenges to accessing the care they need, Dignity Health Central Coast is committed to providing welcoming, compassionate care for LGBTQ+ patients and their families," San Juan said.

Twin Cities has received the award for four consecutive years, and this marks Sierra Vista's third consecutive year of receiving the award, according to Ara Najarian, spokesperson Tenet Health Central Coast.

“Being part of a community means more living in the same area – it means you share kinship and are safe among those who care about you. That is exactly what Tenet Health Central Coast is all about,” said Mark Lisa, CEO of both Tenet Health hospitals.

“Everyone who enters our doors is treated as a person with respect and individual concern because we are place of healing for all, regardless of background, beliefs or identity expression."

The Healthcare Equality Index evaluated and scored the facilities on detailed criteria falling under the categories of foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered, LGBTQ+ patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement.