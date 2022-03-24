Vitalant resumes COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Vitalant, the nation's largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider, has resumed testing for donors who may be interested in learning if they have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Donors will also be able to find out if their plasma can be used to help COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

The antibody testing will only take place for a limited time and results will be available in donor's online account about two weeks later.

According to a Vitalant press release, it can produce convalescent plasma from donations that test sufficiently high for COVID-19 antibodies, while red blood cells and other blood components may help trauma victims, cancer patients and other patients with serious health conditions.

The antibodies in convalescent plasma can give COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems an extra boost to help fight the disease.

"Many people may be curious about their antibody status as more COVID-19 variants continue to emerge,” said Vitalant Senior Vice President Cliff Numark in a statement. “This testing also empowers donors to help the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients with their donation."

People who are interesting in donating, can do so at any of the four local Vitalant donation centers, in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

In addition, there are several upcoming Vitalant blood drives scheduled over the next two weeks.

Thursday, March 24 -- Camarillo Blood Drive, corner of Carmen Drive and Burnley Street, 2 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Friday, March 25 -- Idler's Home, 2361 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, March 28 -- Oceano Community Center, 1425 19th Ave. Oceano, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 -- Solvang Vikings, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang, 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Donors who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are eligible after a brief waiting period. Masks are optional at Vitalant donation locations except where required by local regulations or blood drive host.

To more information, or to schedule an appointment to donate, please visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).