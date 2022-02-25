Santa Barbara County Public Health to recognize Feb. 27-March 5 as Preteen Vaccine Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health will join the state Department of Public Health in recognizing Feb. 27 through March 5 as Preteen Vaccine Week.

The week will focus on protecting adolescents against dangerous, preventable diseases, said Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz.

"Vaccines are our best bet when it comes to giving our children safe and effective protection from infectious diseases," Ruiz said.

"By ensuring our kids stay up to date on recommended vaccinations, we are helping protect our children, families, and community from serious, life-threatening illnesses."

Preteens need whooping cough, HPV, and meningitis vaccines when they are 11-12 years old, and the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for those over the age of five, according to Ruiz.

Additional meningitis vaccines are recommended when teens are 16 years old, she added.

Incoming seventh graders also have to provide proof of having received the whooping cough vaccine and two doses of the chicken pox vaccine before starting school.