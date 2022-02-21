COVID-19 demand increases hiring needs at Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local homeless shelter in Santa Maria is experiencing a major staffing shortage.
The Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria currently has close to 3 dozen job openings.
Managers at the shelter say the agency lost several employees during the pandemic.
Now they're struggling to find candidates to fill those positions.
As a result of COVID-19, the shelter is seeing a need for more services throughout the community.
They say this is making it even more critical to hire staff as soon as possible.
Comments