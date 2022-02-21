COVID-19 demand increases hiring needs at Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local homeless shelter in Santa Maria is experiencing a major staffing shortage.

The Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria currently has close to 3 dozen job openings.

Managers at the shelter say the agency lost several employees during the pandemic.

Now they're struggling to find candidates to fill those positions.

As a result of COVID-19, the shelter is seeing a need for more services throughout the community.

They say this is making it even more critical to hire staff as soon as possible.