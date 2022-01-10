How can families and roommates can safely isolate after testing positive for COVID

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties Public Health Departments have tips and guidance on how to safely isolate in a large household, after testing positive for COVID-19.

The first tip both departments have is to have a specific space for the individual who is sick with the virus, by having a their own room and bathroom. By doing that, experts say it reduces the chances of getting the virus significantly.

If that is not possible, public health officials said to make sure windows are open for ventilation. Avoiding close contact and washing their hands is recommended.

Wearing masks inside the household is another tip. Health experts say masking can help avoid getting sick with COVID-19.

Fore more information on how to safely isolate, click here.