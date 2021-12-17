Santa Barbara County: Health experts discuss CDC’s recommendation of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The CDC just announced its recommendation for Americans to take Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines instead of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The agency said the recommendation was made due to rare but serious blood clots.

"More than 200 million Americans have completed their primary vaccine series, providing protection against COVID-19, preventing millions of cases and hospitalizations, and saving over a million lives," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

The CDC temporarily stopped Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in April as scientists researched the blood clots.

Health experts in Santa Barbara County share their insight for those who already received the Johnson & Johnson.