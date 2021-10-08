Skip to Content
Health
By
today at 10:39 am
Published 10:32 am

Mission Hope Cancer Center: Doctors project effects of pandemic on cancer diagnosis

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI | KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - During the pandemic Mission Hope Cancer Center saw a drop in the number of patients coming in for cancer screenings.

During the past few months, Mission Hope is starting to see more patients coming in for screenings.

But because so many patients waited to get screened, doctors say this is leading to an increased number of advanced cancer.

As a result, doctors say they are now seeing more patients with metastatic cancer. 

This means it’s no longer considered curable.

Patients then go to Paliotti treatments to maximize the length of life the patient could have left.

Surgical oncologists are projecting they will be seeing the affects of the pandemic on breast cancer diagnosis for years to come.

California / Education / Safety / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County / Video
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content