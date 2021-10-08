Mission Hope Cancer Center: Doctors project effects of pandemic on cancer diagnosis

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - During the pandemic Mission Hope Cancer Center saw a drop in the number of patients coming in for cancer screenings.

During the past few months, Mission Hope is starting to see more patients coming in for screenings.

But because so many patients waited to get screened, doctors say this is leading to an increased number of advanced cancer.

As a result, doctors say they are now seeing more patients with metastatic cancer.

This means it’s no longer considered curable.

Patients then go to Paliotti treatments to maximize the length of life the patient could have left.

Surgical oncologists are projecting they will be seeing the affects of the pandemic on breast cancer diagnosis for years to come.