Delta variant concerns, local vaccination efforts among topics discussed with SBC Public Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Our weekly discussion with Santa Barbara County Public Health focused on concerns about the Delta variant and the importance of vaccination to protect the public.

Public Health Director Van Do Reynoso joined NewsChannel 3 Midday to provide a local COVID-19 update. Do Reynoso stressed the continued importance of vaccines and their effectiveness against variants, including Delta, which was first found in India and has become the dominate strain in the UK. Portions of the United States with lower vaccination rates are seeing the Delta variant become dominate as well.

As of Thursday June 24, 66% of eligible Santa Barbara County residents had been vaccinated.

