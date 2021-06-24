San Luis Obispo Public Health hosting mobile vaccine sites

Health

OCEANO, Calif. - COVID-19 vaccinations are now being administered through mobile sites across the San Luis Obispo County.

Since early April, SLO Public Health has been doing these pop-up sites around communities that are being affected more than others and that may not have the access to larger vaccination sites.

The sites are available to ages 12 and up and walk-ins are welcome.

These on-site vaccinations are open up to 200 people and can be requested here.