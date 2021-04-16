Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors shed light on Johnson and Johnson vaccine concerns

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After the CDC has put a pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, many are still concerned, especially if you received the vaccine in the last few weeks.

Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center want local residents to understand that this pause is only precautionary, and the vaccine is still safe.

The pause was only made due to to an extraordinarily small risk of blood clots in a subset of the population.

If you already got vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson, here's what you should know.

"f you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine over the last three weeks and you're experiencing headache, chest pain, shortness of breath, leg swelling, leg pain or abdominal pain, you should connect with your healthcare provider, or with the emergency room to be evaluated. Other than that, we do not believe there to be any other risk factors," said Dr. Scott Robertson at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Doctors emphasize, because the vaccines are so new, the CDC is taking extraordinary precautions to make sure they are safe.