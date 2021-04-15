Merrill Gardens hosts first social gathering since pandemic began

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Merrill Gardens at Santa Maria is excited to be able to host its first social gathering since the pandemic began.

During the past year residents could not gathering in any group setting due to the pandemic.

For the first time in nearly a year, the city's largest senior living center is hosting a women's luncheon on Thursday.

Due to health protocols, the gathering won't include the usual 70 people.

There will be close to 36 people participating.

The senior center says residents are excited to be about to socialize together as a group after many months of isolation.