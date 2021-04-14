Police searching for woman previously convicted of stealing a cab

Health

HONOLULU (KITV) — Honolulu police are searching for a woman convicted of stealing a taxi in 2011.

36-year-old Adlida Correia is wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of Mental Health Court.

Police say she hailed a cab in Waikiki in December 2011 and drove off with the vehicle when the driver stopped for gas.

She was later found and arrested in Kunia and charged with second-degree theft.

Correia has five prior convictions.

