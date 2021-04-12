Skip to Content
Teen girl shot in possible love triangle

    SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — A possible love triangle may be at the heart of a shooting early Monday in Shreveport.

It happened just before 12:30 in the 3500 block of McWillie Avenue in the Caddo Heights neighborhood. As many as 55 shell casings littered the roadway after the shooting.

A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s mother old KTBS 3 News the shooting was part of a love triangle between her and two boys, but police have not confirmed that.

So far no word if anyone was arrested.

