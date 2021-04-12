Man in serious condition after mini-bike, truck crash

Health

Click here for updates on this story

Saginaw Township, MI (WNEM) — Saginaw Township Police responded to a crash involving a mini-bike and a truck.

Officers were sent to Gratiot Road near St. Andrews at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 12.

Police say a 20-year-old Saginaw man was heading east on a mini-bike on Gratiot Road and did not have his headlights on. A Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old Saginaw Township man, on St. Andrews Road tried to turn westbound onto Gratiot Road but did not see the mini-bike, according to police.

The mini-bike struck the side of the pickup truck and the driver suffered numerous fractures. He was taken to the hospital by an MMR ambulance and is in serious condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.