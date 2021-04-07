Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 12:00 pm

Santa Barbara County Public Health data shows vaccine gap between North and South counties

Santa Barbara County says it is receiving a greater supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the newly approved Johnson and Johnson doses.
Santa Barbara County says it is receiving a greater supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, including the newly approved Johnson and Johnson doses.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County leaders are concerned as they see a more South County residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19 than North County residents.

According Santa Barbara Public Health's Community Data Dashboard, 21.2% of South County residents are fully vaccinated. Only 13.6% North County residents are fully vaccinated.

A County Public Health spokesman said the department is taking initiatives to address this issue.

This is a developing story.

