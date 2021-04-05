Local family picking up trash on streets of Michigan

Health

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A daily stroll through a mid-Michigan neighborhood has turned into a bigger mission of beautifying the community for one local family.

“Stop, get the garbage. Put it in the bucket,” Tiffany and Jasper Buchinger said.

Those three simple steps have become routine for the Buchinger family during every stroll around the neighborhood.

“It seems like everyone throws their trash out. I said this for years I said it’s just so disturbing,” Tiffany Buchinger said.

Trash piling up on the streets of Saginaw is something the family noticed during their daily walks. Instead of stepping over it, their taking matters into their own hands.

“I’ll do it when I take the kids for a walk and throw it in the bottom of the stroller and then I throw it in our garbage can,” Tiffany Buchinger said.

It’s something that two-year-old Jasper enjoys while riding his scooter. He is young but so aware of the problem.

“We’ll pick up trash every day and there’s just so much trash on the road,” Jasper Buchinger said.

“He always says there’s so much garbage let’s throw it away,” Tiffany Buchinger said.

His parents are hoping this will be a lifelong lesson for him.

“I hope he learns to not throw stuff on the ground just to find a garbage can,” Tiffany Buchinger said.

She said she hopes the Saginaw community also joins in on the effort.

“This city needs a lot of work and we as a community have to come together to make that happen,” Tiffany Buchinger said.

