UConn women’s Paige Bueckers earns two additional honors

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — University of Connecticut freshman and women’s basketball guard Paige Bueckers has been selected for two additional honors for 2021.

Bueckers was selected as the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Nasmith Trophy winner and named to the WBCA NAAA Division I Coaches’ All-American team.

Bueckers is the first freshman to even win the Nasmith Trophy in the 30 year history of it being awarded in women’s collegiate basketball.

In addition, Bueckers was selected as one of 10 best players in NCAA women’s Division I basketball as chosen by the division’s head coaches.

She holds the UConn record for the most assist in a single game with 14 and the most assists in school history by a freshman with 168.

Bueckers helped lead the UConn women to their 13th straight Final Four appearance and completed her 2021 season with 20 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Bueckers was also award the 2021 Big East Player of the Year, 2021 Big East Freshman of the Year, the Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, AP National Player of the Year and the Wooden Award All-American.

Seven other member’s of the UConn’s women’s basketball program have won the Nasmith Trophy in the past including Rebecca Lobo, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart.

