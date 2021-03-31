Unemployment problems impacting mother’s everyday life

Health

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Thousands have spent months overwhelmed with frustration involving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Some Michiganders are not receiving payments, while others had their payments stopped without warning.

“Infuriating, frustrating. I don’t know if there’s enough words in the English dictionary,” said Erin Olson, mother.

This is Olson’s second hold up when it comes to receiving unemployment benefits. In November, Olson told TV5 she had waited nearly eight months to receive benefits.

“I didn’t have insurance on my car so I can’t really go anywhere. I was relying on rides,” Olson said.

Olson was able to get those benefits and back pay in December. Those benefits helped her as she was laid off due to the pandemic and to care for her daughter who has cystic fibrous. But just over three weeks ago, her unemployment benefits stopped again.

Olson said she is still behind from last time. She said she had to verify her identity again.

“Which I just did in December. And now they’re saying that’s what’s holding it up and I’m like, but you have all this information. I just did this all two months ago,” Olson said.

TV5 has reached out to the UIA about this issue. The agency said they will speak with TV5 on Friday about its ongoing issues.

As for Olson, she is just worried about what happens now.

“I’ve had to apply for food stamps because I can’t afford to fill my own fridge like I used to before. Before the food stamps are approved, I had to go to the local churches and food pantries and ask for help,” Olson said.

