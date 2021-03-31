‘A beautiful soul’: Good Samaritan killed in hit-and-run crashes known to help others

Health

Click here for updates on this story

SANFORD, Florida (WESH) — Michael Kraft, 37, is accused of driving under the influence leading to two deaths.

A motorcyclist, identified as 73-year-old Vincent Russo, was hit on State Road 46 heading east near Summerlin Avenue around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators were looking for that driver when moments later the motorcyclist and a good Samaritan who stopped to help were both hit by a car traveling west. Officials said that car crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes before hitting the pair.

Police say witnesses tie Michael Kraft to the crash.

“He then crossed over the median directly aiming the vehicle toward the motorcyclist and the good Samaritan standing there rendering aid,” Bianca Gillett with Sanford police said.

They can’t say why Kraft pulled a U-turn and then eventually crossed the median but the report says he seemed lethargic and that his eyes were bloodshot and droopy.

“We have two people who have lost their lives tragically, and had Kraft pulled his vehicle over immediately, called 911, both of those individuals could be alive today,” Gillett said.

Officials say the good Samaritan, 39-year-old Jenica Campbell, was known in the community for her work on projects through her church to help others.

Jenica’s husband sent WESH 2 News a statement through the minister at Sanford’s Action Church.

Cory Campbell said “… she was a beautiful soul who exuded light and the Love of God to everyone she met,” adding, “We are processing this loss and trying to prepare to honor and remember her.”

“Someone stopped, tried to help and was senselessly killed by the recklessness of an individual, who’s driving their vehicle senselessly,” Chief Cecil Smith said.

“This is a sad day, for everyone for her family and for the community,” Gillett said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.