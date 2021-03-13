Fast-acting neighbors credited with saving residents from burning home

Health

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Fast acting neighbors are being credited for saving several people from a burning home overnight.

The fire broke out at a home on Ruane Street in Fairfield, around midnight.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 and alerted the sleeping residents that their home was on fire.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

Officials said the wind-driven fire, which reached a second alarm, then spread to two nearby homes.

An elderly resident suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital.

Damage to the original home that caught fire is estimated to be over $250,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

“This wind driven fire contributed to the rapid acceleration of fire conditions that caused damage to the siding of one neighbor’s home and quickly spread the fire onto the roof and into the attic space of a second neighbor’s home. There is no doubt that the quick actions of the neighbors activating the 911 system and alerting sleeping residents in this home saved their lives,” said Assistant Fire Chief Roger Caisse in a press release.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene to assist the residents who were impacted.

