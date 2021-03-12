Finding good in a ‘bad situation’: Winery’s changes are for keeps

Health

LODI, California (KCRA) — There was another step forward in the effort to reopen California as the state announced updates to its Blueprint for a Safer Economy on Thursday.

Starting this Saturday, breweries, wineries and distilleries that don’t serve meals may now open outdoors even in the purple and red tiers.

For area wineries, that’s positive news. Many have spent the last year either complying with a host of on-site tasting rules or not being able to offer tastings at all.

