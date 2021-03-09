Santa Cruz unveils new beach wheelchairs

Health

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW ) — California State Parks rolled out five additional beach wheelchairs for people with disabilities thanks to a grant of nearly $14,000 from the California Coastal Conservancy.

The special new chairs have big fat tires that can roll through sand, making a visit to the beach possible for everyone.

The wheel chairs must be reserved at any of the eight state beaches located in Santa Cruz County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.