Santa Cruz unveils new beach wheelchairs

    SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW ) — California State Parks rolled out five additional beach wheelchairs for people with disabilities thanks to a grant of nearly $14,000 from the California Coastal Conservancy.

The special new chairs have big fat tires that can roll through sand, making a visit to the beach possible for everyone.

The wheel chairs must be reserved at any of the eight state beaches located in Santa Cruz County.

