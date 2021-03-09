Skip to Content
Girl helps to inspire book about inclusion titled ‘You Are Enough’

    ROCKLIN, California (KCRA ) — A Rocklin sixth-grader with down Syndrome is back in the spotlight for her role in a new children’s book.

The author of the book “You Are Enough” is a longtime Roseville teacher.

The Scholastic book is hitting store shelves around the world this month, promoting self-love and encouraging all children to be more inclusive of their peers.

