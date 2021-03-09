Author pushes a challenge to others in celebration of International Women’s Day

Health

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — In the wake of International Women’s Day, a local woman is taking on a theme for this year’s Women’s History Month, “Choosing to Challenge.”

“This is a big day for me just because I feel like culturally and not just our culture but many cultures, women are placed in competition with one another and so on this day we recognize all of the achievement and all the strides women have made,” Molly Secours, local author and filmmaker, said.

For many women, including Secours, taking part in celebrating International Women’s Day means writing about other women’s accomplishments.

“A woman at MTSU, Beverly Keel who’s the Dean of Media and Entertainment, she started a thing a year ago where every single day for one year she wrote a bio of a woman that she admired. And she started it out as an exercise I think and she felt so good and empowered about doing it and then she saw the impact it had on other women so this has been going on for about a year and so now a number of us around town have taken that on,” she explained.

This year’s theme is to “Choose to Challenge,” meaning a challenged world is an alert world.

Secours is challenging others through her book, “White Privilege — Pop Quiz- Reflecting on Whiteness.”

“This challenge is not adversarial it’s a gift we’ve got a lot of healing to do inside, white people have a lot of healing to do and part of the reason there’s so much pain or defensiveness and anger is because we’ve never wrestled with these issues that have pretty much designed our culture,” Secours said.

In addition to those issues, she says the reason behind celebrating this day is to continue to strive for women’s equality.

“But we also acknowledge the why of it, like why is there women’s history month, why is there a international day of women because of the inequities. Equity in our reproductive rights, and we’re still fighting sexual trafficking and sex trafficking is still huge and in 2021,” she said.

