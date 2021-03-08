Volunteers come together to serve homeless

Health

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — A group of Fresno community members rolled up their sleeves and served the homeless community near Downtown Fresno on Sunday.

More than 35 volunteers provided hot meals, personal hygiene products, clothes and pet products to those without.

The group set up tables on Santa Clara Street between E and F Streets, near the homeless shelter Poverello House.

They raffled off a new tent and a sleeping bag.

Plus, this group handed out more than 150 bagged lunches and provided more than a dozen haircuts.

“We wanted to all come out here and make a difference,” says Gordie Bermudez. “With the pandemic, people are suffering. We wanted to offer haircuts for people who don’t even have a roof over their heads. You know, just to make them feel good. It’s a hard time right now, everyone is struggling, especially the homeless.”

This is the group’s second event. They plan to continue serving the community once a month.

